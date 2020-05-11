MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested model-cum-actress Poonam Pandey for violating the lockdown norms imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to police, an FIR was registered against Pandey and a person accompanying her by the Marine Drive Police. She was found roaming in her car at Marine Drive without any reason.

A case has been registered against her and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) who was accompanying her under sections 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) , 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 51 (B) of the IPC.

It is also being said that the police has seized a BMW car.

Earlier, Poonam Pandey made headlines when she filed a complaint in the Bombay High Court against actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, and his associates. The actress had alleged that Raj Kundra and his associates had been illegally using content featuring her even after a contract between the two parties was terminated.

Poonam was seen in Bollywood films like 'Nasha', 'Aa Gaya Hero' and 'The Journey of Karma'.

