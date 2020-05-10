NEW DELHI: On the special day of Mother's Day, several Bollywood celebrities have shared pictures with their mothers and expressed their gratitude and love. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, currently in the US along with her husband Nick Jonas, shared an emotional video post for her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, her mother-in-law Denis Jonas and for all the "mother figures in her life".

The video consists of photographs of Priyanka's mother and her mother-in-law and "the sky is pink" actress lent her voice to the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram's IGTV, Priyanka captioned the video, "Mother's Day. Happy Mother's Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom."

"To whoever raised you, loved you taught you right from wrong, kissed your wounds, hugged you after heartbreak or sat front row at your school play, today is for them. Mother's Day is more touching this year than ever before. With a lot of us far away from our loved ones, shared memories keep us close.

Not being able to hug or celebrate with my mother or my mother-in-law or all the mother figures in my life, today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones, who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight, and for anyone who is grieving the loss of a mother figure, may this year bring you peace, today we celebrate all the mother figures in our lives, and I've been raised by a few in my family," she said in the video.

"Whether it's you mom or in my case my grandmother and my aunts as well, or maybe even siblings, cousins or friends, today let us remember that whoever we are is because of them. So to all you mothers, the ones that we are born to, the ones that we come across in everyday life, or the ones we choose, here's wishing you all a very happy mother's day," the 'Quantico' actress added.

Have a look at the video here: