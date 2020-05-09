MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Saturday remembered her late Piku co-actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29, by sharing some throwback videos on social media.

In a video, which she shared on Instagram and was from the sets of Shoojit Sircar's directorial, the the two were seen playing lawn tennis. Deepika is seen knocking the ball repeatedly. After a while, the camera pans to the other side and we see Irrfan with a racket in hand and knocking the tennis ball from the opposite end.

Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “Please come back! #irrfankhan.”

Check out her video here: