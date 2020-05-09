MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Saturday remembered her late Piku co-actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29, by sharing some throwback videos on social media.
In a video, which she shared on Instagram and was from the sets of Shoojit Sircar's directorial, the the two were seen playing lawn tennis. Deepika is seen knocking the ball repeatedly. After a while, the camera pans to the other side and we see Irrfan with a racket in hand and knocking the tennis ball from the opposite end.
Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “Please come back! #irrfankhan.”
Check out her video here:
On May 8, as their film 'Piku' clocked five years, Deepika had posted a warm picture, a behind the scene one, where Irrfan, director Shoojit and the actress share a joke. She wrote in Hindi, quoting the lyrics of the song ‘Lamhe Guzar Gaye’.
Take a look:
Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai on April 29 after a prolonged battle with cancer.The 53-year-old actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital after his condition worsened.
On professional front, Deepika will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, which is based on India’s unexpected win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. While her husband Ranveer Singh plays Indian team’s then captain, the legendary Kapil Dev, Deepika will appear as his wife, Romi Dev.
The film was slated to hit the screens in April this year but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant nationwide lockdown.
