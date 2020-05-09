MUMBAI: The pandemic lockdown is giving ample of time for our favourite Bollywood celebrities to relive their old memories of their lives. Every day we are coming across social media posts of stars sharing their flashback memories.

Likewise, on Friday, Bollywood dancing diva Madhuri Dixit treated her fans with a a throwback photo from her school days. The flashback photo is a still from a dance performance which features the gorgeous actress alongside her sister.

They look so similar that it is difficult to tell one from the other!

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actress captioned: "This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions. Here's sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy. Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory! P.s. Can you tell us apart?"

Check out the picture here!