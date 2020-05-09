MUMBAI: Amid this unprecedented misinformation, negativity and fake news is widespread. In the midst of COVID-19 outbreak and fear, people often believe in the myths that circulate online. However, most of our celebrities are using their social media platforms to spread positivity amid the time of crisis.

B-town actress and model Malaika Arora and Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni took to their Instagram handles to share good vibes with fans.

On Saturday, Malaika took to Instagram to share a stunning and happy photo of herself. In the same, she is seen laughing her heart out. The diva painted a happy picture and urged fans to try to find things that keep them sane amid the insanity of Coronavirus. With this, she tried to spread positivity amid the global pandemic.

Check out her positive note here: