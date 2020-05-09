MUMBAI: Amid this unprecedented misinformation, negativity and fake news is widespread. In the midst of COVID-19 outbreak and fear, people often believe in the myths that circulate online. However, most of our celebrities are using their social media platforms to spread positivity amid the time of crisis.
B-town actress and model Malaika Arora and Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni took to their Instagram handles to share good vibes with fans.
On Saturday, Malaika took to Instagram to share a stunning and happy photo of herself. In the same, she is seen laughing her heart out. The diva painted a happy picture and urged fans to try to find things that keep them sane amid the insanity of Coronavirus. With this, she tried to spread positivity amid the global pandemic.
Check out her positive note here:
Meanwhile, Samantha also took to her social media to share a hopeful note penned by American writer-photographer Emma Zack. Sharing a hopeful note, the actress shared the note which reads, “You do not have to write the next bestselling novel. You do not have to get in the best shape of your life. You do not have to start that podcast. What you can do is instead observe this pause as an opportunity.”
Check out her note here:
Through her note, she urged fans to create art for the sake of it and get curious about whatever they wanted to.
The social media posts of both Malaika and Samantha shows how they are making the most of their quarantine amid lockdown.
Also Read: Samantha Akkineni, A True Style Inspiration For Fashion Freaks