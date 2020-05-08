HYDERABAD: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding took place with a great deal of pomp and extravaganza on May 8, 2018. Over the years the love between Sonam and Anand multiplied with each passing day and they have redefined the norms of a modern wife-husband relationship. It's been two years of marriage for the cutest couple. Sonam and Anand are celebrating two years of togetherness after the besties turned partners proving that they are made for each other.

On the occasion of her second anniversary, Sonam took to her Instagram and posted first-ever picture that she clicked with Anand.

She captioned the photo as, "Your first picture together. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy, he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you Anand Ahuja, your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing beside me for these four years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received."