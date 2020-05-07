MUMBAI: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is back with yet another funny video with his kids Roohi and Yash. Karan has been posting a series of quarantine videos as #LockdownWithJohars.

If you find yourself feeling bored and want to kill quarantine time then scroll down Karan Johar's Instagram page and check out the videos those videos. In various videos, from calling papa Karan's clothes 'girl clothes' to annoying mama Hiroo Johar, Yash and Roohi will surely bring a smile to your face.

On Thursday Karan shared a video of his kids, Yash and Roohi where the two cuties were seen in a mood for a little mischief.

Talking about the video, the twins are in the closet with Karan recording them, where Yash is busy looking for something. When the doting dad asks what he is looking for to which his son replied washing machine. Interestingly, their search for a machine lead them to strike gold and find Karan’s locker instead.

“This is not a washing machine! This is a tijori,” the director replied as he held back on a laugh.

Watch the video here: