A couple of days before the lockdown, along with Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her family, Salman's rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur and Jacqueline also moved to his Panvel farmhouse.

In her earlier post, Jacqueline shared a picture of Salman exercising in his farmhouse. Salman also caught her in action captioning the picture,"Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own!"