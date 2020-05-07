MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez currently staying at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse is surely living her quarantine life.
The "Kick"' actress shot a three-minute "little film" likely on her phone and showed her fans glimpse of how she is living her lockdown life. Salman's farmhouse at Panvel with all its scenic beauty is a treat to watch. From making her own coffee, to riding houses, playing with dogs, and also penning down "Dear Quarantine" notes, watching a day in her life is surely a fun watch and will take away your quarantine blues.
Watch the film here:
A couple of days before the lockdown, along with Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her family, Salman's rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur and Jacqueline also moved to his Panvel farmhouse.
In her earlier post, Jacqueline shared a picture of Salman exercising in his farmhouse. Salman also caught her in action captioning the picture,"Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own!"
The actress was last seen in the recently-released Netflix's film Mrs Serial Killer, along with co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.
