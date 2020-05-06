MUMBAI: Since the pandemic brokeout and lockdown imposed across India, celebrities are coming forward to extend their support to help and feed poor. Likewise, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra also has stepped forward to do more amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The 'Ishaqzaade' star has decided to go on a virtual coffee date with people to raise funds that will feed 4000 family members of 1000 daily wage earners of our country.

Parineeti has come on board to help raise funds for GiveIndia's Mission: Ration Kit that aims at delivering food to those most affected by the crisis.

According to sources, Parineeti's campaign will see ration kits containing dal, rice, atta, salt, masala, tea, sugar, oil, etc, to sustain a family of 4 people, be distributed to families in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

She took to her social media and shared about her campaign which she is doing this in association with Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula's breakthrough charity initiative Fankind.