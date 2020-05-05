MUMBAI: Indian film industry lost two legendary actors last week, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 while Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. As the country mourned the loss of two versatile actors of Bollywood, artists across the nation are paying tribute to Rishi and Irrfan through their stunning art works.



Likewise, a Mumbai-based artist Ranjit Dahiya has paid his tribute to Irrfan Khan by making a huge mural of the phenomenal actor. The actor's wall mural was painted by the artist in the bylanes of Waroda Road, Bandra, as a tribute to his "favourite actor".



The wall painting, mixed in black, yellow, and white colour, sees a close-up shot of the late 'Lunchbox' actor, where Dahiya has focused more on his "eyes which were loved by his fans".



Speaking to media about the wall mural, Dahiya said, "It took me three days to complete this wall painting. I am still working on it. It's a small tribute to my favourite actor Irrfan Khan."



Have a look: