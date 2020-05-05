MUMBAI: Indian film industry lost two legendary actors last week, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 while Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. As the country mourned the loss of two versatile actors of Bollywood, artists across the nation are paying tribute to Rishi and Irrfan through their stunning art works.
Likewise, a Mumbai-based artist Ranjit Dahiya has paid his tribute to Irrfan Khan by making a huge mural of the phenomenal actor. The actor's wall mural was painted by the artist in the bylanes of Waroda Road, Bandra, as a tribute to his "favourite actor".
The wall painting, mixed in black, yellow, and white colour, sees a close-up shot of the late 'Lunchbox' actor, where Dahiya has focused more on his "eyes which were loved by his fans".
Speaking to media about the wall mural, Dahiya said, "It took me three days to complete this wall painting. I am still working on it. It's a small tribute to my favourite actor Irrfan Khan."
Have a look:
Another artist from Bengaluru, paid tribute to both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor by creating an artwork which had hand-drawn pictures of the two stars. While from one angle Rishi Kapoor is visible, but as the camera pans the artwork transforms into Irrfan Khan.
Take a look at the marvellous artwork!
Irrfan Khan was battling cancer since 2018 and was admitted to a city hospital due to colon infection. He passed away at the age of 53 and was buried at Versova cemetery ground in the presence of close family and friends.
Rishi Kapoor too succumbed to cancer. He had undergone treatment for leukemia in New York for nearly a year and returned to India in 2019.