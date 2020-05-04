The two-minute-thirty-three-second song summarised how the star has been coping with lockdown blues.

He added, "You will see that the times will change, and the system will re-arrange. The six packs will be back on the market, and we will again watch cricket matches in the stadium."

He also sang that people will celebrate festivals like they did summarising that situation will get back to normal again.

As soon as SRK dropped his song, received more than 1 lakh views.

Several Bollywood celebrities and international stars came together for a virtual concert called ‘I for India’ hosted by Facebook on Sunday with an aim to raise money for the India COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF).

Earlier, SRK also joined the star-studded, virtual global concert, One World: Together At Home programme which was conducted by WHO thank and celebrate the frontline workers who are fighting against COVID-19 and also to raise the funds.

