MUMBAI: Bollywood's Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Banganga, Mumbai on Sunday. The actor died on Thursday after battling with cancer for almost two years.



According to sources, the family wasn't permitted to go to Haridwar to perform the last rites of the late actor due to the nationwide lockdown which has been extended till May 17.



In a video which surfaced online, Neetu Kapoor, along with son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were seen immersing Rishi Kapoor's ashes in Mumbai's Banganga Tank. Actress Alia Bhatt, who is said to be dating Ranbir, and their close friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, were also with the Kapoors' during the ritual.