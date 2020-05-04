MUMBAI: Bollywood's Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Banganga, Mumbai on Sunday. The actor died on Thursday after battling with cancer for almost two years.
According to sources, the family wasn't permitted to go to Haridwar to perform the last rites of the late actor due to the nationwide lockdown which has been extended till May 17.
In a video which surfaced online, Neetu Kapoor, along with son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were seen immersing Rishi Kapoor's ashes in Mumbai's Banganga Tank. Actress Alia Bhatt, who is said to be dating Ranbir, and their close friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, were also with the Kapoors' during the ritual.
The actor's family performed last rites at Banganga after a prayer meet at their residence. A photo of Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir paying their last respects to the late actor also went viral.
Banganga is an old water tank, which is inside the Walkeshwar Temple Complex in Mumbai's Malabar Hill.
Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on the morning of April 30, a day after he was admitted to H N Reliance hospital. His cremation was held at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai.
