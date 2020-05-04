He captioned the photo as, “Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people) Dad says the world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children, you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe #vanrajkhattar ( #happyanniversary #momdad, though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me.”

Rajesh Khattar married actor Neelima Azeem from 1990 to 2001. He is the stepfather of Shahid Kapoor and the father of Ishaan Khattar. Neelima and Rajesh announced divorce in 2001 and later in 2008, Rajesh got hitched to Vandana.

Vandana, an actress and theatre producer in an interview had said, “After a lot of hardships, three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures, over the last 11 years and now blessed with a baby."

