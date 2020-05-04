HYDERABAD: Rajesh Khattar, the television actor and the stepfather of Bollywood star, Shahid Kapoor embraced fatherhood at the age of 53. He along with his wife, Vandana Khattar shared the photo of their son, Vanraj Khattar on social media.
The baby boy was born in August last year. Rajesh Khattar, on the occasion of his twelfth anniversary with wife Vandana Sajnani, shared the photos on his Instagram. Just have a look at the photos.
He captioned the photo as, “Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people) Dad says the world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children, you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe #vanrajkhattar ( #happyanniversary #momdad, though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me.”
Rajesh Khattar married actor Neelima Azeem from 1990 to 2001. He is the stepfather of Shahid Kapoor and the father of Ishaan Khattar. Neelima and Rajesh announced divorce in 2001 and later in 2008, Rajesh got hitched to Vandana.
Vandana, an actress and theatre producer in an interview had said, “After a lot of hardships, three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures, over the last 11 years and now blessed with a baby."
Also Read: ‘I for India’: B-Town Celebs Gear Up For Tonight’s COVID-19 Fundraiser Concert