HYDERABAD: The death of Bollywood legendary actor Irrfan Khan took the entire world into shock. The much loved 'Angrezi Medium' actor breathed his last on April 29. Irrfan Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two children, Babil and Ayaan.

Irrfan and Sutapa met as classmates in the National School of Drama(NSD) and fell in love with each other. They got married on February 23, 1995. They have seen so many ups and downs both professionally and personally. Sutapa is a film dialogue writer herself and later turned as a producer. In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and he battled for two long years. Sutapa had called Irrfan a warrior in a social media post right after Irrfan's diagnosis in 2018. Sutapa stood by him round the clock and gave him all the care.

Sutapa penned an emotional statement thanking each and everyone for their support. In her note, she said that, “The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life." After, reading the note, everyone will definitely break into tears.

"How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It's a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don't already know.

It's unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan's words, "it's magical" whether he is there or not there, and that's what he loved, he never loved one-dimensional reality. The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn't let me settle for ordinary in anything. There was a rhythm that he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learned to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet. Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the "uninvited guests" happened, I had by then learnt, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor's reports were like scripts that I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance.

We met some amazing people in this journey and the list is endless, but there are some whom I have to mention, our oncologist Dr. Nitesh Rohtogi (Max Hospital, Saket) who held our hand in the beginning, Dr. Dan Krell (UK), Dr. Shidravi (UK), my heartbeat and my lantern in the dark Dr. Sevanti Limaye (Kokilaben Hospital). It's difficult to explain what a wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful, and exciting this journey has been. I find this two-and-a-half years to have been an interlude, which had its own beginning, middle, and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor, separate from the 35 years of our companionship. Ours was not a marriage, it was a union.

I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them "wahan nahi, yahan se modo" but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father's guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm.

I asked my children, if possible, they could sum up a lesson taught by their father that has been important to them;

Babil: 'Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe"

Ayaan: "Learn to control your mind and to not let it control you."

Tears will flow as we will plant a raat ki rani tree, his favourite, to the place where you have put him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time but it will bloom and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls whom I won't call them fans but family for years to come."

