MUMBAI: Veteran actor and the Original Chocolate Boy of Bollywood- Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning after a 2-year battle with leukaemia. He breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai with his wife Neetu Kapoor and actor- son Ranbir Kapoor by his side.

The actor was was cremated at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday evening. A select few of Bollywood celebrities besides the close family members attend the last rites and bid tearful farewell to the departed star. Besides the late actor’s wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Alia Bhatt were among the other attendees. While Ranbir Kapoor led the hearse that carried Rishi Kapoor’s mortal remains, Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt followed it in a car.

Rishi Kapoor was born into what is quintessentially called the Bollywood’s first family. Although he was the son of Raj Kapoor, and the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor, he made a name for himself in the film industry and held his own space. Rightly called torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy whose contribution to the film industry is unparalleled , he was once asked if the 'legacy' was ever a burden on him.

To which he replies while quoting from Anupama Chopra’s book ‘Freeze Frame’, he said, “I have answered this for the last 40 years, now you have to answer. Did I accomplish or not? I have passed the baton on to my son (Ranbir Kapoor) now. Now it’s up to you to say whether I did justice to what I have done, what my grandfather, father did before me.”

Now the interesting part is that apart from the Kapoor legacy, the actor also has left behind enormous wealth for his family. According to The Cinemaholic, the actor has an estimated net worth of $40 million or around Rs 300 crores.

He owned a lavish home named ‘Krishna Raj’ in Mumbai’s Bandra, Pali Hill. The house constructed within a space of 1 acre is equipped with a swimming pool and theatre system.

The actor was apparently quite passionate about cars and had a huge car collection with Royal SUV and Audi, being his favourite. He also owned Porsche, Bentley, BMW among others.

It is reported that Rishi Kapoor's earnings, properties and assets are estimated at around $9.7 million or 7.2 crores. His earnings during his hey days was RS 20 Crore per annum. (Inputs from The Cinemaholic)

It may be recollected that Raj Kapoor’s sprawling RK Studios in Chembur at Mumbai, was burnt down in a fire in 2017. The 2.2-acre iconic landmark was sold to Godrej Properties in 2019 by the Kapoor family for close to Rs 200 crore.This was just the market price , the actual value was said to be much higher at around Rs 500 crore. This apart the 350,000 sq ft of saleable area which would be converted into high-end apartments and the share that the Rishi Kapoor's family would have got as per their share is yet to be known, but for sure would run into hundreds of crore of Rupees.

