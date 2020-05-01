Veteran Bollywood actor, Rishi Kapoor has died at 67 on April 30th. After a two-year battle with leukaemia, the 'Bobby' actor breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He won the hearts of people with his glorious career in tinsel town spanning over four decades.

The death news of Rishi Kapoor has shocked the entire Hindi film fraternity and the stars took to social media to pay homage. Senior actor Amitabh Bachchan twice posted and deleted the tweet from his Twitter and much later, Big B shared a message on his blog and on Instagram with an illustration of Rishi Kapoor playing the dafli.

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan acted in various films like Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, and recently, 102 Not Out. Amitabh penned an emotional note and recollected various things. Big B also revealed why he never visited Rishi Kapoor when he was in the hospital. Here is the full post written by Big B.

"I had seen him at his home, Deonar Cottage, Chembur, a young energetic, bubbly, mischief in his eyes Chintu, on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Rajji's house.

I would see him more often after, at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, Bobby, a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary makeup room of Rajji at the end of the first-floor corridor of makeup rooms.

He had a walk that was confident and determined, a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Rajji. A walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films, that walk... I never found it in any other.

We worked in several films together. When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it. There was never an alternative, its genuineness was beyond question. And there has never been any other that could lip-sync a song as perfectly as he would, never.

His playful attitude on the set was infectious. Even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up. Not just on set, if you were with him at any formal event, he would find that little distractive light-hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation.

When there was a time-lapse as the shot got readied during a shoot, he would bring out his playing cards, or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatelle board and invite others to play. A competition, not just for fun, a serious competition.

During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition. It was always, 'see you soon, just a routine visit to the hospital, I'll be back shortly.'

Joie de vivre, the exuberant enjoyment of life, was a gene he inherited from his father, the Legend, the Ultimate Showman, the Iconic Raj Kapoor.

I never visited him in hospital, I never wanted to see the distress on his smiling cherubic face. But I am certain, when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile."

Rishi Kapoor's last rites were held at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. A very few family and close friends attended the crematorium. Abishek Bachchan attended the funeral.

