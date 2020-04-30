Bollywood's statesman and eternal romanctic actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday in Mumbai at the age of 67. He is survived by his wife Neetu his son Ranbir, and his daughter Ridhima and her family.
The news was confirmed by actor Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. This is the film fraternity's second loss in as many days - Irrfan Khan was claimed by cancer a day ago.
According to a statement issued by the family, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia".
KAPOOR'S FAMILY:
Rishi Kapoor was born on September 4, 1952, in Mumbai, the third of the five children of Raj and Krishna Kapoor.Rishi Kapoor’s grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, had been a renowned stage and film performer since the late 1920s.
Raj Kapoor’s brothers, Shashi and Shammi, were leading men, and their wives were actresses (Shashi was married to Jennifer Kendal and Shammi to Geeta Bali). Rishi Kapoor’s brothers Randhir and Rajiv became actors too. Rishi married his co-star, Neetu Singh, and his son Ranbir would follow in his parents’ footsteps.
Earlier, as a child, he was frequently taken to the sets. Along with his siblings Randhir and Ritu, he was featured in the song Pyar Hua Ikraar from Raj Kapoor’s Shree 420 in 1955.
Later, he made his complete Bollywood debut in his father’s Mera Naam Joker in 1970 , winning the National Award for Best Child Artist for his performance. Three years later, he made his debut as a leading man in Bobby.After this, Kapoor sealed his reputation as the ideal lover boy, resulting in such popular romances as Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Laila Majnu (1976), Sargam (1979) and Prem Rog (1982).
His other Bollywood movies include, Zehreela Insan, Chakkar, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Sargam, Prem Rog, Naseeb, Saagar, Nagina and so many more.
The actor's last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.
Rishi Kapoor continued to entertain so many generations. He worked his entire life, almost four decaded, delivering some of his best performances.
He would forever remain the most beloved and evergreen heartthrob of Hindi cinema.
Also Read: Bollywood Veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor Dead; 2nd Tragedy In 2 Days