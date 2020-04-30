Earlier, as a child, he was frequently taken to the sets. Along with his siblings Randhir and Ritu, he was featured in the song Pyar Hua Ikraar from Raj Kapoor’s Shree 420 in 1955.

Later, he made his complete Bollywood debut in his father’s Mera Naam Joker in 1970 , winning the National Award for Best Child Artist for his performance. Three years later, he made his debut as a leading man in Bobby.After this, Kapoor sealed his reputation as the ideal lover boy, resulting in such popular romances as Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Laila Majnu (1976), Sargam (1979) and Prem Rog (1982).

His other Bollywood movies include, Zehreela Insan, Chakkar, Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Sargam, Prem Rog, Naseeb, Saagar, Nagina and so many more.

The actor's last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

Rishi Kapoor continued to entertain so many generations. He worked his entire life, almost four decaded, delivering some of his best performances.

He would forever remain the most beloved and evergreen heartthrob of Hindi cinema.

