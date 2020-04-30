MUMBAI: Bollywood and Hollyood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday, April 29, due to colon infection in Mumbai. He died four days after his mother Saeda Begum's demise.

Reportedly the actor remembered his mother right before dying, 'Amma Yahin Hain, Mujhe Lene Aai Hain' (See, amma has come. She is sitting next to me. Amma has come to take me). These were his last words. This reflects how much Irrfan Khan missed his mother after her death.

Irrfan Khan's mother Saeda Begum, aged 93, died due to natural causes on April 25, 2020. The actor could not attend his mother's funeral since she breathed her last in Jaipur. He, however, attended her funeral on a video call.

On Tuesday, Irrfan had to be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital in Mumbai after a colon infection. He was then rushed to ICU and according to his spokesperson, was recovering well. Later the news of his untimely death was confirmed by Shoojit Sircar on Twitter and his spokesperson.

Irrfan's sons Babil and Ayan performed his last rites at 3 pm at Versova Kabristan, Mumbai.

