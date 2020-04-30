MUMBAI: Actor Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Rishi breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai with his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor by his side.
Amitabh Bachchan was the first to confirmed the news on Twitter. “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !, he tweeted.
Megastar Chirnajeevi was also devastated to know about the death of Rishi Kapoor. He called him,’’ a great friend , a great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend ,” in his condolence tweet.
