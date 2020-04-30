MUMBAI: After battling with cancer for almost two years, Bollywood Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning here at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.
The shocking news was announced by actor Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. This is the second tragedy in the film industry after Irrfan Khan's death on Wednesday morning.
As soon as the news came in, netizens including Bollywood celebrities, Politicians and sports fraternity started expressing their condolences on social media.
Here are the B-towns tweets:
Rishi Kapoor was to the hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday following ill-health. A cancer patient, Rishi Kapoor (67) was in New York until September last year for almost an year to receive treatment there. The veteran actor of 'Bobby' fame had returned to India only in September last year after spending almost an year in New York to receive treatment for cancer. He was first diagnosed with the dreaded disease in 2018 following which he was put through a marrow treatment and was said to have even recovered from it after spending close to 11 months in New York.
