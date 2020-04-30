A cancer patient, Rishi Kapoor (67) was in New York until September last year for almost an year to receive treatment there.

The veteran actor of 'Bobby' fame had returned to India only in September last year after spending almost an year in New York to receive treatment for cancer. He was first diagnosed with the dreaded disease in 2018 following which he was put through a marrow treatment and was said to have even recovered from it after spending close to 11 months in New York.

Rishi Kapoor was born in the first family of Hindi cinema. He was grandson of the famous Prithviraj Kapoor. Rishi was the second son of late actor Raj Kapoor and the sibling of Randhir, Ritu Nanda, Rima Jain and Rajeev Kapoor.

He made his movie debut as a child actor in his father’s film Mera Naam Joker (1970), for which he also won a Filmfare Award. His first role as an adult came in the iconic Bobby (1973) opposite Dimple Kapadia. He also received the Filmfare Best Actor Award in 1974 for the film.

The actor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi’s The Body and had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

Incidentally, on Wednesday, India saw one of its most favourite actors Irrfan Khan succumb to a long battle with cancer at a Mumbai hospital.

