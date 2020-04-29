HYDERABAD: Bigg Boss 2 winner, Ashutosh Kaushik tied the knot amidst the ongoing lockdown. He got married to his fiancee Arpita Tiwari on Sunday. The couple got married in the presence of a few family members on the terrace of Ashutosh's house in Noida.

Friends and other family members attended the ceremony virtually through video conference. Now, the videos of Ashutosh getting married on the terrace are going viral.

Ashutosh took to his Instagram and shared a video, where he can be seen taking pheras. He tied the knot with a girl from Aligarh, named Arpita. The marriage was supposed to take place on April 26th, 2020 in a lavish manner but due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the couple decided to go for a private wedding ceremony. The couple donated their wedding expenses to the PM CARES fund.

Before winning the title of Bigg Boss 2, he also emerged victorious in the season 5 of MTV's reality show, Roadies. He was a part of movies like Zilla Ghaziabad and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli but he failed to create his mark on the big screen.

Recently, another telly couple, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma also got married amidst lockdown.

View this post on Instagram

This is a pic from last year durga puja sindoor khela. TODAY WAS SUPPOSED TO BE OUR WEDDING BUT THE SITUATION IS SUCH THAT WE HAVE CANCELLED ALL OUR CEREMONIES ALTHOUGH WE HAD REGISTERED OUR MARRIAGE BEFORE A MONTH SO WE ARE OFFICIALLY MARRIED AND TOGETHER FOREVER NOW. WITH THE BLESSING OF OUR PARENTS AND GRANDPARENTS WE STARTING OUR NEW LIFE NEED ALL OF UR BEST WISHES. OUR FAMILY IS HAPPY AND SO ARE WE BUT GIVEN CIRCUMSTANCES OUR HEART GOES OUT TO ALL THE PEOPLE WHO ARE FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES RIGHT NOW AND TO ALL THE FAMILIES WHO LOST THEIR LOVED ONES . OUR PRAYERS WITH ALL OF YOU AND A SMALL CONTRIBUTION FROM OUR SIDE AS THE MONEY WE WERE TO SPEND FOR OUR MARRIAGE FUNCTION WE ARE DONATING TO PEOPLE WHO ARE IN NEED NOW 🙏 THIS IS NO TIME TO CELEBRATE BUT WE WILL CELEBRATE WITH OUR LOVED ONES ONCE THE WORLD BECOMES A HAPPY PLACE AGAIN.🙏 JAI MATA DI

A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja) on

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Hosts ‘Personal Closet Sale’ to Help Stray Animals