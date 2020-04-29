Ashutosh took to his Instagram and shared a video, where he can be seen taking pheras. He tied the knot with a girl from Aligarh, named Arpita. The marriage was supposed to take place on April 26th, 2020 in a lavish manner but due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the couple decided to go for a private wedding ceremony. The couple donated their wedding expenses to the PM CARES fund.

Before winning the title of Bigg Boss 2, he also emerged victorious in the season 5 of MTV's reality show, Roadies. He was a part of movies like Zilla Ghaziabad and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli but he failed to create his mark on the big screen.

Recently, another telly couple, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma also got married amidst lockdown.