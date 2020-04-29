One of the most incredible, finest, versatile and exceptional actors in the world of cinema, Irrfan Khan left the world on Wednesdsay in Mumbai at the age of 53.



Irrfan was born on January 7, 1967, in Tonk of Rajasthan, as Sahebzade Irfan Ali Khan in a middle-class family. His father passed away when Irrfan was 18.



Irrfaan wanted to be an actor but he wasn’t sure he had the looks for it. So, Irrfan joined Dramatic Arts at the University of Rajasthan and completed his two-year course and later enrolled in the prestigious National School of Drama in Delhi in 1984.



He came to Mumbai in the 80s. Later, he made his Bollywood debut in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in the year 1988. He played a professional letter-writer in his first movie.