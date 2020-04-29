One of the most incredible, finest, versatile and exceptional actors in the world of cinema, Irrfan Khan left the world on Wednesdsay in Mumbai at the age of 53.
Irrfan was born on January 7, 1967, in Tonk of Rajasthan, as Sahebzade Irfan Ali Khan in a middle-class family. His father passed away when Irrfan was 18.
Irrfaan wanted to be an actor but he wasn’t sure he had the looks for it. So, Irrfan joined Dramatic Arts at the University of Rajasthan and completed his two-year course and later enrolled in the prestigious National School of Drama in Delhi in 1984.
He came to Mumbai in the 80s. Later, he made his Bollywood debut in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in the year 1988. He played a professional letter-writer in his first movie.
He started getting roles in various films like Shyam Benegal’s Bharat Ek Khoj (1988-’89), Govind Nihalani’s TV productions Jazeere (1991) and Pita (1991).
He had also made an appearance in various TV shows of 90's like Chankaya (1992), Chandrakanta (1994) and the popular Banegi Apni Baat (1995).
Even though he did many films later, he was noticed with films like Maqbool, Life In A Metro and Paan Singh Tomar.
Irrfan's hits in Bollywood include Piku, The Lunchbox and Hindi Medium. In 2017, he turned producer with Qarib Qarib Singlle along with his wife Sutapa. In 2018, he was seen in Karwaan and Blackmail, both of which earned decent numbers at box-office.
The actor was ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and had been under medical attention for the same. His health issues forced him to stay away from films for almost an year.
Angrezi Medium in 2020 marked Irrfan’s return despite his indifferent health. He couldn't make an appearance for the film promotions in theatres due to lockdown but was going good with on online streaming platforms.
Not only Bollywood, the 'marvellous' actor won millions of hearts worldwide by making his appearance in international films like Slumdog Millionaire, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man. Among all, Ang Lee's Life Of Pi, was his best as the Hollywood film minted jaw-dropping numbers at the box-office. He later did Inferno with Hollywood actor Tom Hanks which was also a commercial success.
Irrfan also appeared in the third season of the HBO television series In Treatment in 2010 and the Japanese mini-series Tokyo Trial in 2016.
Irrfan acted in more than 100 films including both Bollywood and Hollywood.
Irrfan had many more emotions and experiences to share with his fans. Had he not been cut down by poor health, his would have been one of the richest careers in the world of cinema.
Indeed, he would forever remain the most respected and finest actors in the world of cinema!
