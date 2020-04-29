NEW DELHI: Actor Irrfan Khan's last rites took place in Mumbai soon after he breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. A statement released by his family said, "Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss."

Irrfan Khan battled a tumour for several months and returmed to Mumbai after being treated in London. he is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons Babil Khan and Ayan Khan.

In a statement released after Irrfan Khan's death, his family said that Mr Khan spent his final hours "surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about. "

"I trust, I have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their grief on Irrfan Khan's untimely demise.

