MUMBAI: Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irfan Khan was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital on Tuesday evening due to Colon infection and is currently under doctor's observation.

As soon as the news came out, various assumptions and misinformation regarding Irfan's health started surfacing among the people. However, his official spokesperson shared a new update on the actor's health.

"It’s really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan’s health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it’s disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so," the official statement read.

Earlier in 2018, Irrfan Khan had stated that he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour. It is a rare type of cancer which requires medical attention.His health issues kept him away from Bollywood for almost a year. However, Irrfan Khan kept his fans updated about his health through social media.

Due to health issues, Irfan eportedly kept himself away from the promotions of his latest film 'Angrezi Medium' that released in March.

Irrfan Khan lives in Mumbai with his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his two sons, Babil and Ayan. The actor lost his mother Saeeda Begum earlier this week. However, he was not able to attend her funeral in Jaipur because of the nationwide lockdown and attending her rites over video-conference.

Irfan Khan made his Bollywood debut with Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in 1988. Later, he did many films but was noticed with films like Maqbool, Life In A Metro and Paan Singh Tomar. He has also been associated with many international films like Slumdog Millionaire, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man. His best though is Ang Lee's Life Of Pi which was a huge commercial success.

