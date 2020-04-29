Until Wednesday afternoon, there was suspense on the status of Irrfan’s health. Adding to it, his official spokesperson kept maintaining that the star was still battling hard.

"It’s really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan’s health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it’s disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so," the official statement read.

Only last week, Irrfan lost his mother but could not attend her funeral in Jaipur as he was stuck in Mumbai amid the nationwide lockdown. He had to be content with taking part in his mother’s last rites through a video call.

Khan had a tough time in the last two years due to his failing health after being diagnosed with cancerous tumour in 2018. He was then diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour for which he had to receive treatment both in India and abroad. This had kept him out of acting business for most part of the time since 2018.

Only in March this year, Irrfan Khan made his Bollywood comeback with ‘Angrezi Medium’ directed by Homi Adjania. Kareena Kapoor Khan also featured in the film which however did not do that well at the box office. Kareena brushed aside the film’s poor show and justified her decision to act in the film, saying “she signed the film for the sheer excitement of working along with a talented actor Irrfan Khan.”

It was Irrfan Khan who had stated in 2018 that he was suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour. It is a rare type of cancer which requires medical attention.

Due to health issues, Irfan eportedly kept himself away from the promotions of his latest film 'Angrezi Medium' that released in March.

Irrfan Khan lived in Mumbai with his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his two sons, Babil and Ayan.

Irfan Khan made his Bollywood debut with Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in 1988. Later, he did many films but was noticed with films like Maqbool, Life In A Metro and Paan Singh Tomar. He has also been associated with many international films like Slumdog Millionaire, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man. His best though was Ang Lee's Life Of Pie which was a huge commercial success.

