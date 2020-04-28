MUMBAI: Many Bollywood celebrities extending their support to various organisations to help those who are in need amid coronavirus lockdown. From joining hands with various funds across the nation to distributing food to the poor, B-town is doing their best amid COVID-19 crisis.

And now, Actor Arjun Kapoor has come forward to help and feed the stray animals dieing of hunger during lockdown. He will be hosting a charity sale of his personal closet for the care of stray animals.

Taking to his Twitter handles, the 'Panipat' actor shared a video about his closet sale. In a video, he said, "I have been doing my best to support as many organisations I can in this crucial hour of need. Whilst we are battling with the pandemic, we must also not forget to be humane to the animals that need our help."

Talking of the government-imposed lockdown to contain coronavirus, the 34-year-old also addressed that "there's been a staggering increase in animals starving on streets because their usual sources of food - like our street stalls and restaurants - have closed."

Here's Arjun Kapoor's tweet: