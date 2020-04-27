MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to raise awareness about the coronavirus and its spread.They are all seen spreading messages through various social media platforms to stay at home and take precautions.



Bollywood actress and BJP-MP Hema Malini has taken to Twitter again to share a video of herself, urging people not to flout the norms of the ongoing lockdown.



In the video, she speaks on the importance of social distancing and face masks. She requests her fans and followers to go for homemade masks and leave the medical masks for the frontline workers who are combating COVID-19.

She also urged people to follow the lockdown restrictions imposed by government to curb the spread of virus requested people to stay indoors and safe.

Here' her video: