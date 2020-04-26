The global pandemic lockdown has given enough time to our B-town stars to spend quality time with their loved ones. Every day we get to see celebrities treating their fans with amazing pictures and videos of the actors on social media.

After a break, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have treated fans with a romantic pic on social media. The 'Dostana' actress took to her Instagram and shared a sweet picture with hubby Nick.

In the picture, she was seen dressed in a beautiful blue saree with floral prints. She sported a saree at home because she felt like wearing it. She teams it up with a silver coloured sleeveless blouse and wears bangles to add more flavour to the ethnic wear. She keeps her hair open and romantically looks at Nick, who poses by her side in casual wear.

Take a look the post here: