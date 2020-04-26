LUCKNOW: After becoming the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for novel coronavirus, singer Kanika Kapoor is one of the most searched Indian celebrity on internet today. Rumours were going around in the town that she escaped from Lucknow after she got discharged from the hospital.



However, the 'Baby Doll' singer has taken to her Instagram to slam all those reports and rumours with her latest post.



Taking to Instagram, she shared a statement in which she said that she is very much there at her Lucknow house and is spending quality time with her parents. Apart from she has also revealed that no one from the UK, Mumbai or Lucknow, whom she had met earlier have reported any symptoms of coronavirus and all have tested negative.

Check out her statement here: