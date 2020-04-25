MUMBAI: One of the most loved and favourite star kid in B-town, Taimur Ali Khan, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan has been enjoying massive stardom ever since he was born. The little prince of Pataudi has been the apple of everyone’s eyes not just because of the royalty he has been inherited with, but also for his adorable looks and dream like eyes.

And now, we got our hands on an adorable of Tim Tim in which he looks cute as button in night suit. The star kid is all smiles for the picture and we can't get enough of him. This happy photo and cute photo of little munchkin will surely light up your gloomy day.

Have a look: