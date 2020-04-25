MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities have been sharing a series of various tips on physical as well as mental health. From home workout sessions, yoga tips to recipes of healthy food, stars are sharing various posts on their social media and motivating fans to stay indoors and healthy amid covid-19 outbreak.

Bollywood actor and dancer, Hrithik Roshan shared a a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram. As early morning sunlight is very crucial and contains Vitamin D, he urged his fans to figure out a way to get the sunlight for at least 10 minutes each day.

Captioning his post, which till now has got more than 1.4 million likes, he said, “Get your shot of Sun. Every day. 10 mins. Find a way. #stayalert #mentalhealth #vitd #staybright #lockdowntips.” In a picture, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor can be seen wearing a red-coloured round neck T-shirt and sunlight can been seen striking direcet on his face.

Take a look at the post here: