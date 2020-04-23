MUMBAI: Amid Lockdown Indian, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is not going away from her daughter duties. Recently, she visited her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, just to see how they were doing. This news was confirmed by Mahesh itself!

In one of the media interview, Mahesh said that his actress daughter, who lives a short distance away from them, walked over to meet them. However, he said that his baby girl made sure to keep her distance and arm herself with all precautionary measures including a mask and glove.

"It warms the heart to see her fulfill the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood," Mahesh said and admitted that he and Soni shared a moment of pride on seeing Alia keeping their safety in mind during her visit in the midst of corona scare.

Meanwhile, Alia and sister Shaheen’s Instagram feeds have given rise to speculation that the two sisters are living together amidst the lockdown.

Recently, she was also spotted at beau Ranbir Kapoor's apartment and rumours were going around that the star couple is spending quarantine time together.

On workfront, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and megastar 'Amitabh Bachchan'.

