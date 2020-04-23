MUMBAI: Amid lockdown, Bollywood stars are quite active on social media and frequently interacting with their fans. Many of them are also conducting 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and Twitter.
Actor, Vicky Kaushal conducted the same on Instagram on Tuesday, April 21 to promote the launch of his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship on Amazon Prime Video. During the session, the 'URI' actor revealed that he has sleep paralysis a couple of times and it's 'damn scary'.
In the session, a fan asked Vicky, "Did you ever experience bhoot in real life?." The actor replied, "I have experienced sleep paralysis a couple of times... It's damn scary. Read about it!"
What is Sleep Paralysis?
Sleep paralysis is a state, during waking up or falling asleep, in which a person is conscious but unable to move or speak. It may get scary and can cause anxiety to people who suffer from it.
Another fan asked the actor about any haunting experience during the shoot of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor shared a picture of himself with a scar on his face and wrote, "Met with an accident during shoot. Hairline fractured cheek bone. 12 internal and 13 external stitches. Kaafi haunting."
Have a look:
On work fronk, Vicky was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship in which the actor played a marine officer. The actor will be next seen in Shootjit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh and Karan Johar's Takht.
Also Read: Bhoot Trailer: ‘The Haunted Ship’, Blink At Your Own Risk