MUMBAI: Amid lockdown, Bollywood stars are quite active on social media and frequently interacting with their fans. Many of them are also conducting 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and Twitter.

Actor, Vicky Kaushal conducted the same on Instagram on Tuesday, April 21 to promote the launch of his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship on Amazon Prime Video. During the session, the 'URI' actor revealed that he has sleep paralysis a couple of times and it's 'damn scary'.

In the session, a fan asked Vicky, "Did you ever experience bhoot in real life?." The actor replied, "I have experienced sleep paralysis a couple of times... It's damn scary. Read about it!"