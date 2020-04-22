MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam is currently stuck in Dubai due coronavirus lockdown. Though he is away from his country, he is quite active on social media and make sure that he keeps updating his followers about his quarantine life in Dubai.

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old singer took to his Instagram and shared a 3 minute long video of himself where he is seen giving some hilarious but useful cleaning tips to his fans. Towards the end of the video, he is also seen singing his hit song, ‘Main Hoon Na’ but with a coronavirus twist!.

In a video, Sonu Nigam looks dapper as usual in a beige coloured printed t-shirt and cool shades.

Check out the video here: