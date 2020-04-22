MUMBAI: As the medical staff is in short of PPE's and medical masks, celebrities across the nation have been urging people to leave surgical and N95 masks for doctors and health staff and instead go for home-made options.



Keeping the masks shortage in point of view, actress Juhi Chawla on Tuesday also shared a tutorial to make masks at home on her social media handle. She encouraged people to leave the medical masks for the healthcare professionals who were in need of it the most during coronavirus outbreak.



Taking to the Twitter, 52-year-old actor said, "If you happen to leave your house for essential work then you should wear a mask while leaving, this is a rule now. We should save the surgical and N95 masks for doctors, nurses and other health officials, and because they need them the most. We should make the masks at our homes".

Here's her tutorial: