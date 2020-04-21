MUMBAI: Amid lockdown, most of the Bollywood are being active on social media to interact with their fans and give them a glimpse of their quarantine life. And, it is already known that, the Badshah of B-town, Shahrukh Khan, frequently keeps interacting with his twitterati fans through "Ask Me Anything" session.

The 'DDLJ' actor, on Monday, participated in the same on Twitter and interacted with his fans for about an hour. And SRK has once again proved that nobody can match his epic sense of humour. His hilarious responses to all kinds of question that poured in during the session are breaking the Internet.

During the session, one of the users asked about Salman Khan's recently-launched coronavirus song called "Pyaar Karona" and the actor's response was epic. SRK replied, "Bhai kamaal ka single aur singer hai."

Take a look at the tweet here: