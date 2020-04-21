MUMBAI: Celebrities across India are sharing videos about their lives on social media. From cooking videos to cleaning the house, from throwing challenges at each other to posting awareness videos, they have regaled their fans and people.

Actress Sunny Leone also has been quite active on her Instagram by sharing her selfie pics and quirky ideas of how to convert a diaper into a face mask. Recently her husband Daniel Weber shared a funny video where he seen praising Sunny for her role in the household chores. However, the twist was that as he spoke positive things about Sunny he showed placards in the video which gave out a completely different picture about her real self while she was at home.

Daniel was seen saying that Sunny really helps him out while in quarantine, but the placard read, "She sleeps all day." He then says that Sunny cooks like crazy, but the placard read, "Her cooking sucks." And that she wears pyjamas all day long.

As the video ends, Sunny Leone comes up from behind in the video and greets her fans.But later she also shared the video and swore revenge.

Check out the video here and see what she had to say: