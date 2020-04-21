In these quarantines times and gloomy days, people all around the world are taking look at the gallery of their throwback images with all smiles to lighten up their day. And, here we have brought you a flash back picture of Deepika Padukone from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding sangeet and it is sure to brighten up your otherwise gloomy day.
In the picture, Deepika is seen giving out a hearty laugh as she gets clicked candidly for the picture. Dressed up in ravishing red saree with on-point eye-liner and her chooda, Deepike looks stunning as ever.
Take a look at her picture here which was shared by one of the entertainment media:
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding was one of most talked and had surely caught the eye of many. The pictures and videos from the ceremonies still make their way into the social media every now and then and they became viral in no time.
Deepika and Ranveer got married in a private ceremony in Italy with just family and close friends in the year 2018. They threw two wedding receptions – one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai.
On the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen reuniting on the silver screen for Kabir Khan’s ‘’83’ where Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will reprise the role of his wife Romi Dev.
