The entire world is witnessing a never before situation due to the outbreak of coronavirus. A lockdown is being imposed and everyone is staying at home. The crime rate in India has been decreased during this lockdown period but there has been a steep increase in the number of domestic violence cases.

The government of India has come up with more than 50 helplines across the country to help women facing domestic violence during the ongoing lockdown

Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza and others have come up with a video.

In the video, they told that the number of domestic violence cases have been increased during this lockdown period and urged women to break the silence. They gave an important message to report and put a lockdown on domestic violence.