MUMBAI: The World Health Organisation's Director-GeneralTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan forjoining the star-studded, virtual global concert, One World: Together At Homeprogramme.
Taking to Twitter, Tedros thanked SRK for standing insolidarity with the organisation.
Earlier, SRK took to his Twitter and confirmed that he would bejoining the global concert organised by WHO and curated by Lady Gaga to thankand celebrate the frontline workers who are fighting against COVID-19. Tedroreplied to it and thanked SRK.
Take a look at the tweet here:
SRK, who is well known for being a generous philanthropist won millions of hearts with his pre-recorded message. Here's his video:
The programme was premiered on April 18 in support of healthcare workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO. Severalartists and celebrities joined forces to celebrate healthcare workers.TheKillers, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish were amongmore than 100 artists who performed from their living rooms.
The eight-hour-long show also featured real-life stories ofpeople who are at the frontline amid the coronavirus crisis.
