A pantsuit is one of the most versatile pieces in the world of fashion and the stars of tinsel town love to wear this outfit. It is one of the most stylish ensembles and sets apart from the entire crowd. It not only gives a spiffy look but also gives a bossy look. Today, we have come up with Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista of B-town who carried the pantsuit like a boss. Sonam Kapoor knows how to play with the colours and prints. Just scroll down the article to see the pantsuit looks of ‘Neerja’ actress.
Sonam Kapoor was seen donning a black coloured embellished pantsuit. She didn't add many accessories to her look, maybe the heroine wanted her dress to speak about her style.
Sonam Kapoor loves to experiment with her looks. She turned all the heads towards her by picking a shimmery pantsuit. She teamed the pantsuit with a choker neckpiece and added glasses to her look. she slipped her feet into stylish heels.
The Bollywood beauty was seen in a printed pantsuit. She looked simple but cool, isn't it? She added simple accessories and went with centre parted hairstyle.
Here are a few more photos of Sonam Kapoor in pantsuits.
How are the looks of Sonam Kapoor? Isn’t she looking stylish in pantsuits? Obviously, a big yes.
