A pantsuit is one of the most versatile pieces in the world of fashion and the stars of tinsel town love to wear this outfit. It is one of the most stylish ensembles and sets apart from the entire crowd. It not only gives a spiffy look but also gives a bossy look. Today, we have come up with Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista of B-town who carried the pantsuit like a boss. Sonam Kapoor knows how to play with the colours and prints. Just scroll down the article to see the pantsuit looks of ‘Neerja’ actress.

Sonam Kapoor was seen donning a black coloured embellished pantsuit. She didn't add many accessories to her look, maybe the heroine wanted her dress to speak about her style.