In the midst of lockdown, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is keeping her fans glued to whatever she is doing in her quarantine period. Shilpa has been constantly posting videos during the lockdown giving her fans a glimpse of what she is up to during quarantine. From sharing her workout sessions at home to beautiful family pictures, the actress knows how to lighten up the mood of her fans and followers.

Not only Instagram posts but her Tiktok videos too are coming out as 'entertainment guaranteed'. Be it taking the #SwitchChallenge with her husband or enacting different songs suggesting the need of social distancing, the actress is nailing it on social media.

And on Wednesday, the 'Super Dancer' judge took to her Instagram to share a special moment of her life. In a video, Shilpa said that the number 15 has turned out to be lucky for her, as Samisha was born on February 15 and also because she hit 15 million followers on TikTok on April 15.

