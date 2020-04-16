Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen created historical past when she received Miss India 1994 and later after 12 months, she became the first Indian the title of Miss Universe. But do you know is the master behind her beautiful Miss India gown?

On Wednesday, we got our hands on an inspiring video that has resurfaced online. In a a video, , Sushmita reveals her incredible journey to winning Miss India. The clip is a snippet from the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

She revealed an interesting detail about the time she won the Miss India title. Sushmita shared that she wore a gown which was sewn by a Sarojini Nagar tailor.

Sushmita says that at the time, she could not afford designer gowns. So she got one of her gowns stitched by a tailor in New Delhi's Sarojini Nagar. When she won the beauty pageant, she realized that one needs the right intention and but not just money to get what one wants.

"We did not have so much money to afford designer gowns on stage; we were supposed to wear four different costumes. We are middle-class people and we knew our restrictions. My mother said, 'So what? They are not going to look at your clothes, they are going to look at you.' So we went to shop at Sarojini Nagar market (a flea market in Delhi). Downstairs, in the garage, there was a local tailor who made petticoats. We gave him the material and told him, 'This will come on TV, so do a good job.' He made my winning gown out of that fabric, and my mother made a rose out of the remaining fabric," she added.

Later, she also revealed about the gloves which were made out of socks and some elastic.

Take a look at the inspiring video here: