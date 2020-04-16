MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a long video with a strong message against those who are violating the government imposed lockdown, venturing out and putting others at risk amid COVID-19 outbreak.
Salman is currently at his farmhouse in Panvel with his mother Salma, sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, nephew Ahil and other friends. He also mentioned about his life under lockdown in a 10-minute long video.
In the 10-minute IGTV video, Salman started in his familiar, Bigg Boss fashion with ‘namaste, salaam, sasriyakaal’ and said the ‘zindagi ka Bigg Boss’ has begun with the whole country staying at home now.
Take a look at the video here:
Salman Khan's video came after reports of mob pelting stones at policemen and doctors surfaced on the Internet. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad area, where a group of people attacked medical staff and police when they went to take away a person possibly infected with COVID-19.
The 'Bharat' actor concluded the video by talking about the spread of virus like a wildfire in India due to few 'jokers' who are violating the regulations. And also mentioned about how poor people are struggling for food.
Reportedly, Salman Khan is financially helping 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry amid the lockdown.
Also Read: Watch: Salman Khan Gives A Coronavirus Twist To ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ Scene