MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a long video with a strong message against those who are violating the government imposed lockdown, venturing out and putting others at risk amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Salman is currently at his farmhouse in Panvel with his mother Salma, sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, nephew Ahil and other friends. He also mentioned about his life under lockdown in a 10-minute long video.

In the 10-minute IGTV video, Salman started in his familiar, Bigg Boss fashion with ‘namaste, salaam, sasriyakaal’ and said the ‘zindagi ka Bigg Boss’ has begun with the whole country staying at home now.

Take a look at the video here: