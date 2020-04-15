MUMBAI: We often see celebrities playing various games for entertainment like 'Never Have I Ever' and 'Rapid Fire' in their interviews. Recently, we got hands on an adorable video of the charming sibling duo in B-Town, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor taking up 'Who Is More Likely To' challenge.
Daughters of late Sridevi, it is known fact that they both have always established sibling goals by sharing various videos and pictures on their social media. Now,the Kapoor sisters are giving us major 'quarantine-partner' goals while they engage in fun activities at their home during the lockdown period.
In the video, Janhvi and Khushi are seen twinning in white. The siblings reveal interesting facts about each other while playing the ‘Who is more likely to’ game. From 'Who's likely to get married first' to 'Who's likely to have babies first', the Kapoor sisters spilled the beans on all.
Watch the video here, which was shared by one of their fan clubs: