In this quarantine phase, almost everyone are relying on social media to pass the time and ofcourse enjoying the posts of their favourite stars. And, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has treated fans with a throwback picture from 1969, which marked his entry into the Hindi film industry.
Big B, who made his debut in Bollywood in 1969 with Saat Hindustani, shared a photo on Twitter from that year, from his first ever photoshoot for a magazine some 51 years ago.
In his tweet, Big B revealed as a newbie in Bollywood, he thought he neither had "style" nor was a "star" material during the photoshoot for Star & Style magazine.
Here's the post that you should't miss:
Meanwhile, Big B also dug out fond throwback memories with Rishi Kapoor. Sharing a black and white photo from the sets of 1981 movie Naseeb. And this throwback will surely steal your heart.
Have a look:
On professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Chehre, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo are some of his other upcoming movies.
Also Read: Throwback Tuesday: ‘Somethings Don’t Change With Years’, Says Taapsee Pannu