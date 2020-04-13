MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are leaving no chance to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus and the importance of precautionary measures to avoid the virus attack, through their social media posts. Superstar Salman Khan is no exception.

From urging people to stay at home to sharing videos, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor is doing his best to create awareness and extending all his support for the nationwide lockdown.

On Sunday, he found a unique and fun way to engage with his fans and educate them about the virus. He shared a video on his Instagram, in which he recreated a scene from his 1989 starrer 'Maine Pyar Kiya' by giving it a coronavirus twist.

In the video clip from Maine Pyar Kiya, Salman Khan is seen kissing a lipstick mark on a mirror, which was left by Bhagyashree. While recreating the scene, the actor, instead of kissing the kiss mark, cleans it with what looks like a sanitiser and a piece of cloth.

"If MPK releases now, happy Easter be focused n Stay strong," he captioned the video.

Take a look at the video here: