If you find yourself feeling bored and want to kill quarantine time then scroll down Karan Johar's Instagram page and check out the videos of his twin babies Roohi and Yash. Karan has been posting a series of videos as part of his #lockdownwiththejohars series. In various videos, from calling papa Karan's clothes 'girl clothes' to annoying mama Hiroo Johar, Yash and Roohi will surely bring a smile to your face.

Recently, Karan Johar shared another sweet video of his babies calling him a "bad dancer". In the video, Roohi and Yash are seen dancing in Karan's walk-in closet Later, they are asked to review their dad's dancing skills. Roohi refers to her father as a "kharaab" dancer. "You are not dancing, you are a very kharaab (bad) dancer", she says. However, Yash refused to give the review.

Take a look at the video here: