Forget about what's happening currently in the world, forget about the ongoing uncertain period and have some fun. Those of you who are on Instagram, scroll down your feed and have a glance on Vidya Balan's recent post.



Actor Vidya Balan shared a video of a photo-shoot where she was seen dressed up as a joker in tribute to late veteran actor Raj Kapoor from 1970 film 'Mera Naam Joker' in her recent social media post.



The 'Mission Mangal' actress took to her Instagram and shared a throwback video reminiscing the shoot in which she dressed up as a joker and remembered the 'one and only' Raj Kapoor.

Take a look at the throwback video here: